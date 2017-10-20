× State Police to have increased patrols on I-95 over the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – If you are traveling on Interstate 95 over the weekend, expect to see an increase presence of Virginia State Police troopers as a part of the “Drive to Save Lives” traffic safety initiative.

Over the two-day program, State Police will dedicate additional resources along Virginia’s entire 179 miles of I-95, from the border of North Carolina to Maryland.

Virginia is among 15 states to participate in the initiative, which coincides with National Teen Driver Safety Week.

Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent, said this year’s initiative is vital considering the dramatic spike in traffic deaths, compared to 2016.

As of Thursday, October 19, 638 people have been killed on Virginia highways. On the same date in 2016, there were 568 reported traffic fatalities.

“Traditionally there is always an increase in the number of traffic crashes on Virginia’s highways during the last three months of the year, so it is even more imperative for every Virginian to ‘Drive to Save Lives’ no matter the distance of one’s travels,” said Flaherty.

Drive to Save Lives will be from Friday, October 20 to Saturday, October 21.