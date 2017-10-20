Richmond golfer draws inspiration from pros: ‘It is kind of like Christmas’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Golf fanatic Sarah Williams said she could not imagine being anywhere else as she watched the first tee of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia in Henrico County Friday.

"I'm in heaven," Williams said. "It is kind of like Christmas. I can't get enough of it."

Williams finds herself within the club length of the most popular senior golfers on tour.

Williams knows this course better than the pros since she has been a member since she was no bigger than a golf bag.

With her hat covered in autographs, Williams appreciates the finer points of the game from head to toe.

"I got Fred Funk and I got Veejay Singh and Tom Layman," Williams explained. "This is way cooler than the Super Bowl."

Williams is waiting patiently for her favorite athletes to tee off. Moments later Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron appeared on the first tee, much to Sarah's delight.

Her passion for golf is surprising since Williams despised the game early on.

"I was forced to play as a child and I hated it," Williams revealed.

While McCarron and Langer may be the professionals they are no match for Williams' biggest influence in golf. Her mom, Nancy Williams, was the CCV's Ladies Champion 11 times and has made nine hole-in-ones.

Nancy's legacy on the links is secure on the country club's wall of fame.

"Now she is finally taking it up again," Nancy said. "Thankfully she is out there again."

With guidance from her mom and the pros, Williams is acing her new found love of the game.

"If I can sink a putt, hit a drive on a nice day, it is kind of nice," Williams said.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic runs through Sunday at the Country Club of Virginia.

