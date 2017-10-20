Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Forest Hill Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a South Richmond collision earlier this week.

Police said the crash happened on October 18, at approximately 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Shelia Lane.

“A Pontiac Bonneville was traveling in the right lane heading westbound on Forest Hill Avenue approaching the intersection of Sheila Lane with a green traffic light,” said a police spokesperson. “A pedestrian was attempting to cross Forest Hill Avenue in the crosswalk from the center median headed northbound when he was struck.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday. The pedestrian’s will be released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police say charges are pending in the case after their investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective Mark Allen (804) 646-0280 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.