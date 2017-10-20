RICHMOND, Va. — The annual Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend. They occur around October into November every year, and get their name because meteors appear to radiate out of the Orion constellation.

Dust and debris from Halley’s comet hits our atmosphere at about 148,000 mph. The Earth’s orbit passes through this dust every May and October. The moon will only be about 1% illuminated, so there will be plenty of darkness to see the meteors if you are far enough away from city lights.

The #Orionid meteor shower will peak tonight & early tomorrow! Here's how to get the best view: https://t.co/c9o8Pfii2N pic.twitter.com/RJfga5wDBT — NASA Space Place (@NASAspaceplace) October 21, 2016

The best time for viewing will be after midnight and before dawn, approximately from 2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. in the southeastern sky. Around ten meteors per hour will be likely during that period Saturday morning.

Meteor rates of 25 per hour will be possible before dawn on Sunday morning as the shower reaches its peak. The threat of any thick cloud cover is low. Skies should be clear to partly cloudy.

After the peak this weekend, meteor rates will continue to decline over the next week. Cloud cover will increase for Sunday and Monday nights.

