Henrico man accused of dragging victim with vehicle after altercation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man has been arrested after police say he dragged a victim with his vehicle following a verbal altercation.

Hwan Kyu Park, 57, has been charged with malicious wounding and reckless driving in connection with the incident.

Police said the incident happened Thursday, October 19 in the 11000 block of W. Broad Street. Officers responded to the scene for a report of an assault.

“The investigation determined that Park and the victim got into an argument. When Park drove off, the victim was injured after being dragged by the car,” said a police spokesperson.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.