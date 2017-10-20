Chesterfield names roads for fallen Army heroes, Manchester High school alum

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A street naming ceremony to honor two fallen Army heroes who graduated from Manchester High school will be held Friday.

Staff Sgt. Darryl Demetrial Booker and Sgt. Forrest Dane Cauthorn were both killed in Iraq in 2007.

Chesterfield County and school officials will name two roads, Darryl Booker Way and Dane Cauthorn Way, in honor of the fallen soldiers.

Staff Sgt. Booker, 37, died on Jan. 20, 2007, when the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter he was in crashed. They were supporting Operation Iraq Freedom at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Cauthorn, 22, died on April 5, 2007, during Operation Iraq Freedom. He died of wounds suffered when his unit encountered enemy forces using small arms and grenades.

The ceremony will be held Friday, October 20, 3:30 p.m. at 12601 Bailey Bridge Road.