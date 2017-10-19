RICHMOND, Va. – This sweet bite of pumpkin and spice is the perfect cookie for fall. Baker extraordinaire Leanne Fletcher of Big Herm’s Kitchen whips up her ‘Iced Pumpkin Cookies’, which features a pumpkin puree batter with a confectioners sugar icing. You can visit Leanne at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

SWEET LEANNE’S ICED PUMPKIN COOKIES

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. cloves

½ tsp. salt

¼ cup chopped pecans

½ cup butter (softened)

11/2 cup sugar

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

½ of an orange zest

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

Icing

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

3 Tbls. milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 Tbls. melted butter

Directions:

Pumpkin Cookie

1. In small bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground cloves, salt and pecans; set aside.

2. In a mixer, cream together butter and sugar. Add pumpkin, orange zest, egg, and vanilla to butter mixture, and beat until creamy. Mix in dry ingredients.

3. Drop on cookie sheet by tablespoonfuls; flatten slightly.

4. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Cool cookies, then dip in glaze

Icing:

1. Combine confectioners’ sugar, milk, 1 tablespoon melted butter, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add milk as needed, to get consistency.