Sweet Leanne’s Iced Pumpkin Cookies

Posted 1:32 pm, October 19, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. – This sweet bite of pumpkin and spice is the perfect cookie for fall.  Baker extraordinaire Leanne Fletcher of Big Herm’s Kitchen whips up her ‘Iced Pumpkin Cookies’, which features a pumpkin puree batter with a confectioners sugar icing.  You can visit Leanne at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175. 

SWEET LEANNE’S ICED PUMPKIN COOKIES

Ingredients:          

  • 2 ½ cups flour
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. nutmeg
  • ½ tsp. cloves
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ¼ cup chopped pecans
  • ½ cup butter (softened)
  • 11/2 cup sugar
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin puree
  • ½ of an orange zest
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp. vanilla

 

Icing

  • 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 3 Tbls. milk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 Tbls. melted butter

 

Directions:

Pumpkin Cookie

1.     In small bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground cloves, salt and pecans; set aside.

2.     In a mixer, cream together butter and sugar. Add pumpkin, orange zest, egg, and vanilla to butter mixture, and beat until creamy. Mix in dry ingredients.

3.     Drop on cookie sheet by tablespoonfuls; flatten slightly.

4.     Bake for 15-20 minutes. Cool cookies, then dip in glaze

Icing: 

1.     Combine confectioners’ sugar, milk, 1 tablespoon melted butter, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add milk as needed, to get consistency.