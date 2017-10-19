RICHMOND, Va. – This sweet bite of pumpkin and spice is the perfect cookie for fall. Baker extraordinaire Leanne Fletcher of Big Herm’s Kitchen whips up her ‘Iced Pumpkin Cookies’, which features a pumpkin puree batter with a confectioners sugar icing. You can visit Leanne at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.
SWEET LEANNE’S ICED PUMPKIN COOKIES
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ cups flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. nutmeg
- ½ tsp. cloves
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ cup chopped pecans
- ½ cup butter (softened)
- 11/2 cup sugar
- 1 cup canned pumpkin puree
- ½ of an orange zest
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Icing
- 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 3 Tbls. milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 Tbls. melted butter
Directions:
Pumpkin Cookie
1. In small bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground cloves, salt and pecans; set aside.
2. In a mixer, cream together butter and sugar. Add pumpkin, orange zest, egg, and vanilla to butter mixture, and beat until creamy. Mix in dry ingredients.
3. Drop on cookie sheet by tablespoonfuls; flatten slightly.
4. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Cool cookies, then dip in glaze
Icing:
1. Combine confectioners’ sugar, milk, 1 tablespoon melted butter, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add milk as needed, to get consistency.