What will Nikki-Dee see during this ultrasound?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Talk about life changing. I had such a fun experience working with Lori at Henrico Doctors Hospital.

Lori is an Ultrasound Technician, also known as diagnostic medical sonographer.

She performs non-invasive prenatal tests with a special wand called a transducer.

She not only shows you the baby's profile, but she can also reveal baby's gender.

With her detailed scan, she can also check the baby's size, look at the spinal cord, and so much more!

