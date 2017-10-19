Nikki-Dee teaches 3rd grade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Talk about JOY! I had the fun opportunity to be Mrs. Danise Sumner for a day.

Mrs. Sumner is a third grade teacher at Alberta Smith Elementary School in Chesterfield County.

Goodness, things have changed a lot since I was in school.

For example, the students are divided into groups (Lions, Tigers, ext.) based on their reading level, so they are all learning on their appropriate level.

And students don't always stay in the classroom, they have numerous fun activities outside of the room such a music and art.

Teachers work so incredibly hard. Not only are they teaching our children, but they are so innovative, always looking for another way to make learning fun.

Not only has Mrs. Sumner has been teaching in Chesterfield for six years, but she went through Chesterfield Schools as a students too. She will graduate in December with her Masters in Reading Education from the University of Virginia.

Do have a job you'd like Nikki-Dee to try? Click here to tell her all about it.