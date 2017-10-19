Run the Milwaukee Marathon the last two years? No, you didn’t

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Marathon officials have confirmed the city's marathon was short of "USATF Certification" markings due to the course being "set incorrectly." This marks the second year in a row of issues at the race, according to WITI.

Last year, it was too long. This year? Too short, by nearly a mile. Participants ran 25.4 miles, according to race officials.

Race officials said Tuesday an internal investigation was underway to determine whether the track was the regulation 26.2 miles.

Some runners said their GPS devices clocked the race at only 25.5 miles.

The race was advertised as a qualifier for the larger Boston and New York City marathons, but because the distance was off, this one won't count. Heather Berken was among the hundreds taking on the Milwaukee Marathon. She said near the end, she thought something was odd.

"I passed (mile) 21 and I was like, 'what the heck?' We never passed 22, and the next one was 23, so I thought something was off," Berken told WITI.

Former state Rep. Mandela Barnes took part in the race. He pointed out last year, the race was too long -- 26.3 miles.

"It's unfortunate because it's two years in a row, and I know people who didn't run this year because of last year. I want to see it get right," Barnes said.

For those who may feel cheated, some said don't sweat it.

"My response to that is get over it. Run .5 miles to your car, and consider it a full marathon. You've got the medal. You've got the shirt. It's a marathon," Berken said. Both Berken and Barnes said they will run the marathon again.

The marathon was under new management this year.

Marathon officials issued the following statements, confirming the race was too short: