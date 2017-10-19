Final Score Friday 2017: Week 9 scoreboard

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 9 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 09 Scores
(8)Hopewell
(7)L.C. Bird
(6)Thomas Dale
(4)Monacan
Varina      Douglas Freeman
(9)Lee-Davis
 
 (1)Hermitage
Petersburg
(5)Manchester
(2)Dinwiddie
Clover Hill
Atlee      John Marshall      
(3)Highland Springs
Deep Run
(10)Henrico
Collegiate
Hanover
Fork Union
Patrick Henry
George Wythe
Armstrong
Huguenot
Midlothian
Meadowbrook
Cosby
Matoaca
Glen Allen
Prince George
      
Mills Godwin
Colonial Heights
     
Randolph-Henry
Powhatan
Goochland
Monticello
Smithfield
Caroline
New Kent
Chancellor
   
Louisa
     Middlesex
Orange
King William
Essex
Northumberland
Lancaster
Colonial Beach
Washington & Lee
Charles City
Rappahanock
King & Queen
West Point
St. Christopher’s
Mathews
Bishop Ireton
BSH
J.R. Tucker Sat
Quantico
Thomas Jefferson 12p
Woodberry Forest Sat
 Bishop O’Connell
 Sa
Benedictine
 12p
 Trinity Episcopal 2p