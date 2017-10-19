× King William teen killed in SUV crash

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Erin W. Hall, an 18-year-old woman from King William, was killed early Thursday morning on Route 30.

Hall was driving a Ford Escape south on Route 30, near Route 644 in King William, when she lost control of the SUV.

The SUV struck two trees and Hall was ejected from the vehicle.

Hall, who was alone in the SUV, was not wearing a seat belt when she crashed, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

