RICHMOND, Va. —

Dominion Energy Charity Classic, through October 22 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of three PGA TOUR Champions season-ending playoff events to determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion. The 2017 tournament is scheduled for October 19-22 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. A field of 72 professionals will compete for a share of the $2 million purse and a spot in the 54-player field the following week. All three rounds of the event will be broadcast on the Golf Channel and aired in more than 180 countries around the world (2:30-5:00 p.m. EDT Friday through Sunday.)

The fan experience theme continues throughout the week and as part of its sponsorship, WestRock is providing complimentary admission for military personnel and their families to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. All Active Duty, Military Veterans, Military Reserve, Military Retirees and National Guard members and their dependents will receive complimentary grounds admission. Once on-site, they can enjoy the Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost Presented by WestRock. The Patriots’ Outpost is a dedicated hospitality venue with complimentary food and drinks for all military and their dependents. The Outpost is located on the 10th Green and Military ID is required for entry. For more information on the Dominion Energy Charity Classic tournament, fans can visit deccgolf.com or like the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DECCGolf