Criminals pretending to do yard work, targeting elderly in larceny incidents

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating two similar larceny incidents that appear to be targeting the elderly in Hanover County.

The first incident reportedly happened on September 21, at a residence in the 13000 block of Verdon Road.

Investigators say a man contacted the homeowners and indicated he was doing tree work at a neighbor’s home.

“The individual indicated that he needed to verify the property lines and asked the homeowners to step outside and assist him,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

While outside, deputies say the homeowners noticed another man standing near their residence.

“After the suspects left the residence, the homeowners noticed cash and other personal items missing from their home,” the spokesperson continued.

The second incident reportedly happened on September 28, in the 15000 block of Pouncey Tract Road.

In this incident, the male suspect told the homeowner he was a contractor for a power company and needed to survey the tree line.

Upon returning inside their residence, the homeowner noticed cash was missing.

In both incidents, the suspects are described as white men, possibly Hispanic, between 30-40 years of age. In the first incident the suspects were seen operating a light green pickup truck. In the second incident the suspects were observed operating a black van.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is now warning residents to be aware of these type of larceny tactics. They are also encouraging residents to not step outside of their home to speak with individuals they do not know.

“It appears that these individuals are victimizing senior citizens in our community. Please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately if this type of situation occurs at your residence or if you observe any suspicious activity in your community,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.