CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A prank in the hallways of Caroline County High School briefly put the school on lockdown Thursday morning.

“The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a prank at Caroline High School this morning where a student has set-off fireworks in one of the hallways,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson posted on social media. “Please do not be alarmed as there is no active threat.”

