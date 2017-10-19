Big Herm gets Sizzlin’ in the kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef ‘Big Herm’ Baskerville is back to cook us up a sizzling chicken cacciatore. This delicious dish has spiced and floured bone-in chicken thighs, sautéed with fresh veggies, and finished with a white wine and lemon caper sauce. You can visit Big Herm at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

SIZZLING CHICKEN CACCIATORE

Ingredients

6-8 skin-on chicken thighs

2 cups flour

1 ½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

½ tsp. paprika

½ cayenne

1 tsp. granulated garlic

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, sliced

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

4 thyme sprigs

1/2 c. dry white wine

1 lemon squeezed

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups diced tomatoes

3 tbsp. drained capers

1/4 c. chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

1. Preheat a large, cast-iron skillet over high heat. Rinse chicken.

2. In a bowl place flour, salt, pepper, paprika, cayenne and granulated garlic.

3. Place chicken in bowl and coat well with flour mixture.

1. Add a drizzle of olive oil and cook chicken skin side down until skin is crisp, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate skin side up.

4. Reduce skillet heat to medium-high. Drizzle with olive oil. Add garlic, onion, carrots, mushrooms, and thyme, and cook, 3 to 4 minutes. Add white wine, lemon, chicken broth, tomatoes, and capers, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil while scraping bottom of pan.

5. Place chicken in the skillet skin side up in a single layer. Cover with lid and simmer on medium-low, 15 minutes.