Big Herm gets Sizzlin’ in the kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef ‘Big Herm’ Baskerville is back to cook us up a sizzling chicken cacciatore. This delicious dish has spiced and floured bone-in chicken thighs, sautéed with fresh veggies, and finished with a white wine and lemon caper sauce. You can visit Big Herm at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.
SIZZLING CHICKEN CACCIATORE
Ingredients
- 6-8 skin-on chicken thighs
- 2 cups flour
- 1 ½ tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- ½ tsp. paprika
- ½ cayenne
- 1 tsp. granulated garlic
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 8 oz. sliced mushrooms
- 4 thyme sprigs
- 1/2 c. dry white wine
- 1 lemon squeezed
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups diced tomatoes
- 3 tbsp. drained capers
- 1/4 c. chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
1. Preheat a large, cast-iron skillet over high heat. Rinse chicken.
2. In a bowl place flour, salt, pepper, paprika, cayenne and granulated garlic.
3. Place chicken in bowl and coat well with flour mixture.
1. Add a drizzle of olive oil and cook chicken skin side down until skin is crisp, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate skin side up.
4. Reduce skillet heat to medium-high. Drizzle with olive oil. Add garlic, onion, carrots, mushrooms, and thyme, and cook, 3 to 4 minutes. Add white wine, lemon, chicken broth, tomatoes, and capers, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil while scraping bottom of pan.
5. Place chicken in the skillet skin side up in a single layer. Cover with lid and simmer on medium-low, 15 minutes.