Big Herm gets Sizzlin’ in the kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef ‘Big Herm’ Baskerville is back to cook us up a sizzling chicken cacciatore.  This delicious dish has spiced and floured bone-in chicken thighs, sautéed with fresh veggies, and finished with a white wine and lemon caper sauce.  You can visit Big Herm at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.      

SIZZLING CHICKEN CACCIATORE

Ingredients

  • 6-8 skin-on chicken thighs
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 ½  tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. pepper
  • ½ tsp. paprika
  • ½ cayenne
  • 1 tsp. granulated garlic
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, sliced
  • 8 oz. sliced mushrooms 
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 1/2 c. dry white wine
  • 1 lemon squeezed
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 2 cups diced tomatoes
  • 3 tbsp. drained capers
  • 1/4 c. chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

1.     Preheat a large, cast-iron skillet over high heat. Rinse chicken.

2.     In a bowl place flour, salt, pepper, paprika, cayenne and granulated garlic. 

3.     Place chicken in bowl and coat well with flour mixture.

1.     Add a drizzle of olive oil and cook chicken skin side down until skin is crisp, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate skin side up.

4.     Reduce skillet heat to medium-high. Drizzle with olive oil. Add garlic, onion, carrots, mushrooms, and thyme, and cook, 3 to 4 minutes. Add white wine, lemon, chicken broth, tomatoes, and capers, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil while scraping bottom of pan.

5.     Place chicken in the skillet skin side up in a single layer. Cover with lid and simmer on medium-low, 15 minutes.