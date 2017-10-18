Virginia man accused of posting ad for workers, sexually assaulting applicants

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with sexual battery after police say a preliminary investigation revealed he sexually assaulted a woman who thought she was coming in for a job interview in Reston, Virginia.

Detectives say Imataiz Rauf, a registered sex offender, placed an ad on Craigslist for a job position of administrative assistant.

When the victim arrived at 12005 Sunrise Valley Drive for an interview, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the 44-year-old, according to police.

The Fairfax County Police Department are investigating other similar reports and they said that additional charges may be forthcoming.

Rauf is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond. Detectives are also looking into other ads on Craigslist believed to be placed by him.

The police are encouraging anyone who may be a victim of Rauf’s crimes to contact Detective T. Horton at 703-246-7800. They are also asking anyone with information on this case or other incidents involving Rauf to call them. You can call the Fairfax PD directly, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.