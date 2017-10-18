Thieves target nearly 2 dozen cars in Chesterfield neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A pair of thieves did not have a hard time getting into nearly two dozen vehicles police said were left unlocked in one Chesterfield County neighborhood.

However, Heather Roberts said the days are over of leaving her vehicle unlocked in her driveway.

"We do lock everything now," Roberts said.

Five cars and trucks were ransacked in her neighborhood over the weekend and most of it was caught on her surveillance cameras.

"At 4:26 in the morning is when they entered my yard, not by my driveway, but through the hill and ditch," she said.

Video shows the pair walking up and grabbing the door handles to open up the vehicles, even the motion light coming on doesn't deter them.

"They definitely have done it before," Roberts reflected.

On the video, you can see the pair using lights to shine inside the cars and trucks while they look for whatever they can find of value.

They pilfered a laptop, pair of prescription eyeglasses and some loose change.

Robert said the thieves also emptied out a box of epinephrine injectors, which she thinks they used to collect the change.

Video also showed the thieves go back to cars they had already searched.

Roberts said the crooks spent a total of "6 minutes and 38 seconds" on her property.

And when the thieves were done, they did not bother to close the doors open. So some of the cars' dome lights were left on.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.