The Broken Tulip Social Eatery offers unique Richmond dining experience

RICHMOND, Va. — A couple new to the Richmond dining scene has bought its way into Carytown.

David Crabtree-Logan and wife Sariann Lehrer earlier this summer purchased Amour Wine Bistro at 3129 W. Cary St., which they’ll reopen next month as The Broken Tulip Social Eatery.

Crabtree-Logan and Lehrer bought the business from Amour owner Paul Heitz, who moved back to France to be closer to his family. Amour first opened in the space in 2010.

The pair, who used much of their savings, paid $85,000 for the establishment, Crabtree-Logan said, which included much of the restaurant’s furniture, equipment and 900 bottles of French wine collected by Heitz at the location.

Broken Tulip plans to open Nov. 16, Crabtree-Logan said, initially with a reservation-only, multi-course concept that will seat 24 people for two dinner services at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A Sunday brunch will be served at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

The meals, which may exceed six courses, will cost $50 a person, not including beverages and cocktails, Crabtree-Logan said.

“When we thought of this concept years ago, we knew that we didn’t want it to be a huge restaurant,” he said. “We wanted to people to feel that they were at an intimate family dinner at our home.”

Crabtree-Logan said diners will be seated at one of two community farmhouse tables that seat 12 to encourage strangers to interact over dinner.

“We want it to be more than a place to eat,” he said. “We want people to interact with each other, and we know that the best way for that to happen is over good food.”

