‘Pinktober’ makes Breast Cancer Awareness a priority

RICHMOND, Va. - For the month of October, Priority Richmond is making a pledge to donate locally for breast cancer awareness with the Susan G. Komen of Central Virginia. Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Central Virginia Kristin Harris is joined by Priority Toyota Richmond General Manager Juan Roman visit to talk about the ‘Drive Away Breast Cancer’ initiative taking place at local Priority dealerships. Priority Richmond is hoping to reach their goal of donating $20,000 by selling 500 cars by the end of the month. For more information you can call 804-796-1800 and visit https://www.priorityrva.com/ and http://komencentralva.org/.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PINKTOBER AT PRIORITY RICHMOND}