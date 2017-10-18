× ‘Pearls’ of wisdom about Virginia oysters

RICHMOND, Va. – Todd Janeski of VCU’s Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program is with us to chat about the 3rd Annual ‘Shell Raisers Shindig’ taking place Sunday, October 22nd from 2pm to 5pm at Libbie Mill-Midtown. To get our tastebuds going, we have Chef Brittanny Anderson of Metzger and Brenner Pass cooking up a Corn & Oyster Chowder in our lovely CBS6 Weather Garden. Brittanny and eight other talented Richmond area chefs will gather for the Shell Raisers Shindig to offer an afternoon of tasting menus incorporating Virginia oysters served alongside Virginia wine and beer. Tickets are $75 per person or $135 per couple. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/288463651632751/