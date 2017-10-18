3 killed, 2 wounded in Maryland office park shooting

EDGEWOOD, Maryland — Three of the five people shot Wednesday at an office park in Edgewood, Maryland, have died in what appears to be a targeted attack, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

All five victims are believed to be employees of Advanced Granite Solutions, where the shooting happened, the sheriff said. The suspect is associated with the business but it’s unclear how, he said.

Police say they are looking for a suspect, Radee Labeeb Prince, 37.

Prince is believed to have been driving a 2000 black Acadia, with a Delaware license plate.

Aerial video from CNN affiliate WBAL showed numerous police vehicles at the office complex, located just south of an Interstate 95 interchange.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the shooting scene to help the sheriff’s department, the ATF said.

Five schools in the Edgewood area were placed on lockdown — meaning students are being kept in the buildings, and visitors are not permitted — as a precaution at the advice of the sheriff’s office, the county school system said on its website.