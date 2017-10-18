3 killed in Maryland office park shooting
Confederate monument vandalized again
Whistleblower teacher ‘appalled’ by SOL cheating

It’s never too early to learn the value of a dollar.

Posted 1:09 pm, October 18, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. –  Glenn Birch of VA Credit Union and Angela Patton of the organization Girls For A Change join us to chat about their recent partnership to paint a mural in Richmond’s own Jackson Ward.  Angela and her organization’s mission is to support black girls and girls of color in helping them realize and achieve a bright, driven future.  The VA Credit Union assists in that goal by offering fun workshops to teach the importance of money management from a young age.  For more information you can visit http://www.girlsforachange.org/ and https://www.vacu.org/  