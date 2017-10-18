It’s never too early to learn the value of a dollar.

RICHMOND, Va. – Glenn Birch of VA Credit Union and Angela Patton of the organization Girls For A Change join us to chat about their recent partnership to paint a mural in Richmond’s own Jackson Ward. Angela and her organization’s mission is to support black girls and girls of color in helping them realize and achieve a bright, driven future. The VA Credit Union assists in that goal by offering fun workshops to teach the importance of money management from a young age. For more information you can visit http://www.girlsforachange.org/ and https://www.vacu.org/