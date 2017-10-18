Man killed outside 7-Eleven after violent encounter with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. -- A Newport News man was killed and two police officers placed on administrative leave in the wake of a fatal shooting outside a 7-Eleven in Hampton.

The incident began Tuesday night, October 17, when a Newport News Police officer and a task force officer from the Williamsburg Police Department discovered that a Ford pickup truck they saw driving in Newport News had been reported stolen in Chesapeake.

Police followed the truck to the 7–Eleven along the 700 block of Kecoughtan Road.

When police tried to speak with the men in the truck, the men attempted to flee, WTKR reported.

The truck's driver drove the truck toward officers, hitting an unmarked police vehicle in the process, police said.

Police opened fire on the pickup truck, injuring three of the five people inside the truck.

One of the injured men, 24-year-old Deandre Bethea, died at the hospital.

Police recovered multiple guns from the men in the truck, officers reported.

The investigation into both the stolen truck and the fatal shooting remain ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hampton Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.