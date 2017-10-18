Crime Commission to hold public meeting on decriminalization of marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. — The State Crime Commission will hold a public meeting later this month to discuss decriminalizing possession of marijuana in Virginia.

The meeting comes after the commission studied the topic earlier this summer, including gathering feedback from the public.

The public meeting will be held on Monday, October 30 at the Pocahontas Building, 900 East Main Street, in downtown Richmond. The meeting will be from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the Pocahontas Building House Committee Room, which is located on the Ground Floor.

During the meeting, the Crime Commission will make a detailed presentation on study findings. After the presentation, public comments will be taken.

The Crime Commission listed the following public comment procedures:

Prior to the start of the meeting, speakers must sign in and receive a number that will be called when it is your turn to speak. Numbers will be organized in batches with 10 individuals in each group. The first 10 people will receive a #1, the next 10 people will receive a #2 and so on. Each group number will be called in numerical order to line up at the podium. A limited supply of numbers will be distributed that morning on a first come, first serve basis. Due to time limitations, we cannot guarantee that everyone will be able to speak at the meeting.

Numbers will be handed out beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the lobby area outside of the House Committee room in the Pocahontas Building. Numbers will be handed out until 12:00 p.m. or until all available numbers have been distributed, whichever occurs sooner.

The meeting room will open at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Speakers will each be allowed 3 minutes. There will be a timer set up.

Comments must be limited to the issue at hand – decriminalizing possession of marijuana. Please note that this does not include topics such as legalization of marijuana or medical marijuana.

Unless you already have a seat in the meeting room, speakers must exit through the side door once they have addressed the Commission. Seating space is limited due to fire code restrictions.

Speakers need to identify themselves and specify any organization or group they represent.

If there are a large number of speakers who are part of a group or organization, please designate a representative to speak on behalf of the organization or group.

Avoid repetitive comments.

Unruly behavior, such as booing, hissing or harassing remarks, is prohibited.

All cell phones and electronic devices must be turned off or on vibrate.