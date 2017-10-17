× Thieves break into cars parked outside gyms all over town

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Nearly a dozen cars were broken into Monday outside gyms and recreation centers in both Henrico and Hanover counties.

In Ashland, police reported thefts from locked vehicles parked at the Patrick Henry YMCA on Ashcake Road.

“These incidents occurred during daylight hours,” Ashland Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Marie Kemp said. “Suspects entered locked vehicles by breaking the driver’s side window and stole pocketbooks containing credit cards and cash among other valuables.”

Similar crimes were reported Monday outside the Shady Grove YMCA in Henrico’s West End and Gold’s Gym on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.

“We would like to remind residents to lock your vehicles and secure or remove items of value that are in plain view,” We have provided several safety tips to help you protect yourself from these thefts,” Kemp added.

Anyone with information about these crimes was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.