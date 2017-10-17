The importance of early breast cancer detection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Nurse Practitioner Ida Vaclavik and Breast Cancer Survivor and Registered Nurse Kathy Childers visit during Breast Cancer Awareness month. Ida explains the advancements in early detection technology and the importance of receiving annual mammograms starting at age 40. The Bob Secours Virginia Breast Center has three convenient locations in Richmond, Midlothian and Mechanicsville. For more information or to book an appointment please visit www.vabreastcenter.com or call 804-594-3130.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS VIRGINIA BREAST CENTER}