Richmond beer festival highlights the science behind the suds

RICHMOND, Va. — Beer enthusiasts will unite at the Science Museum of Virginia Saturday for Science on Tap — a beer festival designed to teach you what goes into making your favorite drinks.

“The event will feature Virginia-made beer and cider for adults of legal drinking age to enjoy. With more than 15 different types of alcohol, this year’s Science on Tap has the widest selection ever,” a Science Museum of Virginia spokesperson said. “In addition, four breweries have developed a concoction crafted exclusively for Science on Tap.”

Science on Tap takes place Saturday, October 21, from noon to 5 p.m.

$10 tickets are available online here.

Breweries expected to be at Science on Tap include Ardent Craft Ales, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Buskey Cider, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Kindred Spirit, Legend Brewing Company, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Midnight Brewery, Steam Bell Beer Works, Stone Brewing, STRANGEWAYS BREWING, Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Triple Crossing Brewing Company and Vasen Brewing Company.

For more information about Science on Tap, call 804.864.1548.