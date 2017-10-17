× Obama to rally at Richmond Convention Center

RICHMOND, Va. — More details have been released about former President Barack Obama’s rally in Richmond.

Obama will speak at an October 19 rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Governor Ralph Northam.

It will be held at the Richmond Convention Center, according to an email sent to Northam supporters who applied for tickets to the rally.

“This event will be free and open to the public, but due to high demand, tickets will be available today [Tuesday] on a first come, first serve basis to those who previously pre-registered to the event online,” a campaign spokesperson said.

Supporters who applied for tickets through the campaign’s lottery were informed a limited number of tickets would be made available Tuesday, at 5 p.m., at the Richmond Coliseum.

Doors for the Thursday evening rally open at 5 p.m. Tickets are required to attend the rally.

The Greater Richmond Convention Center is located at 403 N 3rd Street in downtown Richmond.

Former President George W. Bush spoke at a private fundraiser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie in town Monday night.

