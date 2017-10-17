Death of man inside Henrico apartment now investigated as a homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The death of a 44-year-old man found dead inside a Henrico apartment Sunday evening is now being investigated as a homicide.

James B. Thomas, of the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court, was found dead inside Henrico’s King Point Apartments.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that neighbors told police they heard a loud pop on Friday night but didn’t think anything more of it.

The body was discovered inside the apartment shortly after 7:00 p.m. and police was called to the scene. The investigation was initially ruled suspicious in nature.

Crime Insider sources say the victim’s car was missing and later recovered elsewhere around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say there are no suspects in the murder at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.