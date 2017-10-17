Learning the good, the bad, and the ugly about American History

RICHMOND, Va. – Award winning Author Jenny L. Cote visits to chat about her newly-released young adult book about Patrick Henry, titled “The Voice, the Revolution, and the Key”. Jenny’s newest book is the seventh in the series which covers historical events from 1743 to the eve of the American Revolution in 1775. The books are presented as fun, adventure novels with characters drawn from American and world history. Jenny will be hosting book signings Thursday, October 19th from 12:30pm to 2:30pm at the Gallery at York Hall in Yorktown, and Saturday, October 21st from 11am to 1pm at Barnes & Noble in Short Pump. For more information you can visit http://www.epicorderoftheseven.net/