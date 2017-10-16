Are you registered to vote? Here’s how to check.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The deadline to register to vote in Virginia's Gubernatorial election is Monday, October 16.

On Election Day, November 7, Virginia voters will cast ballots in races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, more than 60 House of Delegate seats, and other local elections.

Voters can check their registration status here, where a sample ballot for your district is also available.

If you still need to register to vote, the deadlines are approaching quickly.

By mail: Applications must be postmarked by October 16.

In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5:00pm on October 16.

Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59pm on October 16.

In-person applications can be filed at your local registration office and other government buildings, like the DMV.

With less than a month from Election Day, the Governor's race is heating up.

Virginia is one of two states nationwide holding a statewide election in the first year of the Trump administration.

National pundits have said what happens in Virginia's statewide races may serve as a barometer for national political trends in 2018.

The Governor's race has drawn political heavy-weights to the Commonwealth, with more events to come.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie in Southwest Virginia Saturday, and former vice president Joe Biden appeared at an economic round-table in Northern Virginia with Democratic candidate Ralph Northam.

Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to help Gillespie raise money at a private fundraiser in Richmond Monday. Former President Barack Obama will appear at a rally for Northam in Richmond Thursday.

Republican Jill Vogel and Democrat Justin Fairfax are running for Lt. Governor.

Republican John Adams is challenging current Attorney General Mark Herring for his position.

More than 60 seats in Virginia's House of Delegates are contested this year.