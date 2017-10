Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A military veteran wounded in combat received mortgage-free home in Richmond on Saturday.

SunTrust and the Military Warriors Foundation teamed up to provide the home to Richard Gooding, who was injured while serving in Iraq.

Gooding, his wife and children received the keys to the home, which was fully furnished by local businesses, during a special ceremony on Saturday.

SunTrust is also offering three years of financial counseling and home buyer education to Gooding.