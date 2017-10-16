Softball coach jailed
Start your health care career at Bryant & Stratton

Posted 1:22 pm, October 16, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. - Bryant & Stratton College is the perfect place to start your career in the health care industry.  Beth Murphy, Campus Director of the college, visits to explain how the curriculums of Bryant & Stratton are designed to prepare students to exceed in this fast-growing industry.  The Bryant & Stratton College Richmond location is offering a ‘Healthcare Career Lunch & Learn’ for interested, prospective students on October 17th from 12pm to 1:30pm.  For more information you can visit www.bryantstratton.edu or call 804-745-2444.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}