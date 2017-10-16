× Man arrested for AMBER Alert abduction claims MS-13 affiliation

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Roberto Antoni Medrano-Segovia, 21, was arrested and charged after a weekend AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 16-year-old girl.

The situation began late Saturday night in Woodbridge where Medrano-Segovia and the 16-year-old girl, who police called acquaintances, were at a house party.

“According to witnesses, during the party, the victim and the accused got into a verbal altercation which escalated physically. Other attendees assisted the victim and the parties separated. At that point, the accused displayed a knife towards the witnesses and made claims to be a member of the criminal street gang MS-13,” a Prince William County Police spokesperson said. “The accused eventually left the area in a vehicle and returned a short time later with other associates. The accused used a sharp instrument to deflate three tires of a vehicle belonging to one of the witnesses who initially helped the victim.”

Medrano-Segovia and the girl got into another argument, after which witnesses told police they saw the teenage girl “being forcibly placed in the vehicle by the accused, seemingly against her will.”

An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday morning.

“During the investigation, around 2 p.m., information was received indicating both parties were at an address [in Woodbridge]. Officers arrived and located a female and male, both of whom provided a false identification to police,” the police spokesperson said. “The individuals were eventually positively identified and questioned about the incident. The victim was unharmed and reunited with her family.”