Thousands lose power in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 5,000 Dominion Energy customers lost power Monday morning, according to Dominion’s online outage map.

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus is among the places impacted by the outage.

“A power outage in the city of Richmond is impacting multiple VCU buildings downtown and on the Monroe Park Campus,” the university sent in an alert to students. “VCU Police patrol services are not affected; please call (804) 828-1234 or use the LiveSafe app to report emergencies.”

Dominion is investigating the outage. Power was expected to be restored by 3 p.m., according to the website.

This is a developing story.