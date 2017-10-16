Rape charge dismissed against Virginia Uber driver

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A rape charge against an Uber driver in Virginia Beach has been dismissed, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Sewanou Bisile Yoro, 34, was arrested in March after a 19-year-old female reported to police that she had been assaulted and raped by him after she requested a ride from her boyfriend’s house.

Yoro was charged with abduction, rape and aggravated sexual battery. WTKR reports. The abduction and aggravated sexual battery charges were nolle prossed in May.

During a preliminary hearing, the victim said the incident happened in the Bay Colony area of Virginia Beach.

She told the court she was in the passenger front seat of the car when Yoro began asking her uncomfortable questions about if she enjoyed pleasure.

She says she was confused by the questions.

The teen said Yoro then pulled over to the side of the road and assaulted her.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says that while they were reviewing information in preparation for trial and while re-interviewing witnesses, “some issues were brought to light that called into question the credibility of our evidence.”

The Commonwealth made the motion to dismiss the rape charge on Monday before Circuit Court Judge William R. O’Brien.