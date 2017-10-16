Rain showers bring colder weather to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are waking up Monday to the warmest part of the day.

A cold front is currently on its way and a line of rain showers will cross central Virginia through 10 a.m.

Skies will then clear for the afternoon, but it will be much cooler with gusty northerly winds and temperatures remaining in the 60s.

It will turn downright chilly for the mornings during the midweek period.

Overnight lows will dip down into the low 40s in metro-Richmond, with 30s in outlying communities.

Some locations well north and west of Richmond may see their first frost of the season.

High pressure will provide lots of sunshine from Tuesday right through next weekend.

Highs will be in the low and mid 60s Tuesday, rebounding to near 70° Wednesday and then rising into the upper 70s to near 80° next weekend.

Overnight lows will gradually warm into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Hurricane Ophelia is in the northeastern Atlantic and is heading towards Ireland. We’re keeping an eye on a disturbance located between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. It is expected to turn north and has some potential for development over the next few days.