Pik Nik brings outdoor eating inside Fan restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — For his newest venture, a member of a busy local restaurant family is veering away for the first time from his clan’s penchant for Thai food.

Joe Kiatsuranon this week will open Pik Nik, which replaces his former Fan Noodle Bar at 2301 W. Main St.

A play on the idea of a picnic, Kiatsuranon and chef Alex Bailey want to bring the outdoors inside, while offering patrons a wide spread of international flavors.

The décor and design from Fan Noodle Bar – which Kiatsuranon shuttered a month ago after four years in business – has been shredded and transformed to look like an outdoor park, with picnic tables, soft overhead lighting and natural wood flanking the walls.

“This is the first time that I’m not doing a Thai concept,” Kiatsuranon said. “We wanted to do something different and we think this is the right fit.”

Through a menu of small plate items, Bailey said, the idea behind the dishes is to give diners a wide range of options.

“We want them to come and take their pick from the menu, as if they are on a picnic,” Bailey said. “We want them to come in and enjoy their time here … that comes from having a choice of several options on our menu.”

The menu includes vegetarian and meat options, such as vegetable Pakora – garbanzo beans, roasted corn, charred cauliflower and butternut squash – as well as halibut ceviche on pineapple and spiced banana chips.

