Missing Spotsylvania 14-year-old believed to be with adult male

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who is believed to be with an adult male.

Madelin Gomez Hernandez was last seen leaving her Spotsylvania home Monday, October 9 and hasn’t been seen since. Deputies say the teen may be in the company of an adult male, known to her.

The identity of that man has not been released at this time.

Deputies say the two may be in the Aspen Hill Road area of Rockville, Maryland.

Investigators say Hernandez speaks Spanish and very little English.

Hernandez is described as a 5’4″, 108-pound, Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. Her case is classified as an endangered runaway.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Deputy Marcia Curtis 540-582-7115 or the Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 800-928-5822.