Local grandmother, working to make ends meet, receives pick-me-up

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tracy James is a South Richmond grandmother who unexpectedly took in four of her grandchildren recently.

James also recently moved into her Grandmother’s home that needs a ton of work, like a new boiler and other repairs inside of the house.

CBS 6 reporter Sandra Jones, with some help from Union Bank and Trust, paid a visit to the local mother, who has recently been trying to overcome financial challenges.

Jones surprised James with a gift card in the in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“We want to help you out. We know your situation. So, we wanted to give you a little something on the behalf of CBS 6. Hopefully this will help you out, I know you have been having a rough time and everything like that. We’re just here to make it a little bit better,” said Jones.

“Thank you so much. This means a great deal to me during the time of my struggle… I really do appreciate it,” said James. “It means a lot when people extend a hand to you in a time of need. Thank you so much.”

