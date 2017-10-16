Henrico police officer injured in two-vehicle crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico police officer has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at a Henrico intersection on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 1:00 p.m. when a Henrico Police vehicle was exiting the Government complex (Prince Henry Dr.) onto Parham Road.

That’s when police say a vehicle was traveling on Parham Road struck the police vehicle at the intersection.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with what police call “minor injuries.” There were no other injuries in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.

