DIY Fall Floral Jewelry

RICHMOND, Va. – Deanna King, owner of Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds, visits our studio to show us how to make fun, floral jewelry. This modern take on a classic corsage uses fresh flowers and greenery to add a touch of elegance to any special occasion. Deanna offers frequent workshops for her creative projects. The Autumn Everlasting Floral Crown workshop is Wednesday, October 25th at 6:30pm at Blue Bee Cider and the Floral Crown Tea Party is Tuesday, November 7th from 6pm to 8pm at Strawberry Fields. For more information you can visit https://strawberryfieldsflowersandfinds.com/