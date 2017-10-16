Softball coach jailed
DIY Fall Floral Jewelry

Posted 1:22 pm, October 16, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. –  Deanna King, owner of Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds, visits our studio to show us how to make fun, floral jewelry.  This modern take on a classic corsage uses fresh flowers and greenery to add a touch of elegance to any special occasion.  Deanna offers frequent workshops for her creative projects.  The Autumn Everlasting Floral Crown workshop is Wednesday, October 25th at 6:30pm at Blue Bee Cider and the Floral Crown Tea Party is Tuesday, November 7th from 6pm to 8pm at Strawberry Fields.  For more information you can visit https://strawberryfieldsflowersandfinds.com/