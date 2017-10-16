Youth softball coach accused of sex crimes against children

CULPEPER, Va. — A longtime youth softball has been charged with dozens of child sex crimes.

Cathy S. Rothgeb, 57, of Stanley, Virginia, was jailed following her arrest Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

“The charges stem from an investigation State Police initiated in the summer of 2016 after a female victim approached a State Police investigator about alleged sexual abuse during Rothgeb’s tenure as a volunteer softball coach in Orange County,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

“Rothgeb, a former youth softball coach for Orange County High School, has coached youth recreational leagues and travel teams in Orange County, Spotsylvania County and throughout the region from the 1980s through the early 2000s.”

Rothgeb had no recent affiliation with Orange County High School, police said.

An Orange County grand jury handed up the 34 indictments last week.

She was charged with seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children, and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Anyone with information about Rothgeb or her charges are encouraged to contact the State Police at 1-888-300-0156 or 540-829-7400 or by email.