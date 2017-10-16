2 cats, dog rescued from Powhatan County house fire

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Fire crews are responded to a house fire in a Powhatan County neighborhood Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of Maple Grove Lane West for a house fire around 8:00 p.m.

Officials said fire was coming through the roof on the home, which caused an emergency evacuation due to the roof possibly collapsing.

The home suffered extensive damage in the fire and is most likely a total loss, according to officials.

Fire officials said no one at home at the time of the fire, but two cats and a dog were rescued by firefighters.

No one was injured during the blaze, but officials say one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

There is no word on what started the fire.

