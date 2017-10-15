Wreck shuts down Route 60 in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A wreck has shutdown all lanes of Route 60 in Powhatan County Saturday night.

VDOT reported around 10 p.m. that the crash near Bell Road has closed all lanes of Anderson Highway.

As of 11:30 p.m. drivers were advised to use the following detours:

Eastbound Rt. 60 – Take Ridge Rd./Rt. 627 to Old Buckingham Rd./Rt. 13 back to Rt. 60.

Westbound Rt. 60 – Take Bell Rd./Rt. 684 to Cartersville Rd./Rt. 684 to Trenholm Rd./Rt. 629 back to Rt. 60.

VDOT warned drivers to expect delays.

