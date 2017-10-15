Pence, Biden stump for Virginia gubernatorial candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – As Virginians ready to head to the polls in nearly three weeks to elect the state’s next governor, some Washington heavyweights are in the Commonwealth stumping for the candidates.

Vice President Mike Pence spent the weekend in southwest Virginia campaigning for Republican Ed Gillespie.

The two appeared at a rally at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon.

Gillespie said he is ready to move Virginia forward.

“And I am running not because I want to be something, I want to do something,” Gillespie said. “I want to do a lot of things and all of those things have to do with making life better for all Virginians and our policies will do that.”

Gillespie also recently received an endorsement from President Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail for Democratic candidate Ralph Northam.

Biden spoke at a roundtable discussion during a campaign stop in Reston where he touted Northam's economic plan supporters said would provide free community college and workforce training.

Biden said he thinks Northam is the right person to hold Virginia's highest office.

“I've campaigned for a lot of Democrats over my career, and not all are created equal,” Biden said. “They're almost all better than the other guy, but they're not all created equal. The thing that I've admired about Ralph… is the authenticity."

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Northam at a Richmond rally on Thursday.