Frost possible in some areas this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The milder temperatures across the region on Sunday will be replaced by much cooler weather for the first half of the coming week.

A cold front will pass Monday morning with some showers. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s. Low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning will be the coldest since early May for many locations. Lows will be in the lower 40s for Richmond, but outlying areas will drop into the mid and upper 30s. Frost will be possible in locations well north and west of Richmond.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s again, followed by more chilly temperatures and possible frost Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Frost can occur when the temperature is at 36° or lower. Official temperatures are taken a few feet above the ground, but since cold air sinks, it can often be a few degrees colder at ground level versus at thermometer height.

This colder air is about on schedule. Here is the average date when local cities experience their first frost.

We will see a warming trend for the remainder of the week. Highs will hit around 80° next weekend, and lows will eventually warm into the 50s. The normal high in Richmond for this period is around 70°, and the normal low is in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy from late Monday through next weekend.

