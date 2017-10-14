Louisa routs Monticello 62-21, Coach Fischer honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Louisa, Va. - On an emotional night when their field was dedicated to their outgoing head coach, the Louisa Lions outran Monticello 62-21 to remain undefeated

The Lions racked up 599 yards of total offense...all but 58 of it on the ground. Louisa QB Malik Bell had 3 scores, two rushing and one through the air while running back Job Whalen had a pair of first half scores as well.

Monticello (6-1) had 275 yards of offense but found themselves behind early as the Lions got to their subs in the second half.

Before the game, the field at Louisa High School was renamed after head coach Mark Fischer, who is retiring at the end of this season due to ongoing health issues. They have one more regular season game on what is now called "Mark Fischer Field" and will likely have at least one playoff game as they improve to 7-0.