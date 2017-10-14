Father, woman charged in Hopewell toddler’s death

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police have arrested and charged a father and one other suspect in connection to the death of his two-year-old child.

Officers responded to the John Randolph Medical Center just after 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon for a report that a two-year-old had been brought into the emergency department injured and unconscious. After emergency medical treatment was rendered by the hospital staff, the child was later pronounced dead.

The child’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of their death. The identity of the child is not being released at this time.

Members of the Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit and Hopewell Child Protective Services launched a joint investigation into the child’s death and arrested 26-year-old Aaron Christopher Watford, who was the child’s father, and 26-year-old Telicia Monet Russell as a result. Both face four felony counts of child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia while Watford also was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Police say Watford and Russell had recently moved to Hopewell from Virginia Beach.

The Hopewell Police Department and Child Protective Services continue to investigate this incident. Further information and updates will be released as they become available and could include additional charges.